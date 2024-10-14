Ana De Armas' John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina Had Major Reshoots From A Different Director

When the trailer for "Ballerina" arrived, it promised action sequences that actually looked like they could hold up against those of the "John Wick" movies. The spin-off film, from director Len Wiseman, is set between "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" and "John Wick: Chapter 4," and stars Ana de Armas as the titular assassin, who sets out for revenge against those that killed her family. Following the lifeless, joyless, and ultimately pointless return to the Wick-verse that was "The Continental," this latest spin-off isn't exactly a guaranteed hit — even with a confirmed Keanu Reeves cameo. But again, the trailer showcased some combat sequences that suggested Wiseman has successfully aped the unique action stylings of franchise director Chad Stahelski — meaning, "Ballerina" might just deliver on the action front (at the least).

Now, we might finally know why the action in "Ballerina" looks as high-quality and uniquely Stahelskian as it does. In early 2024, Lionsgate pushed the spin-off back a full year from its original theatrical release date on June 7, 2024, citing necessary reshoots that were to be overseen by Stahelski himself. Soon after, actor Ian McShane, who plays the Continental hotel owner Winston Scott, spoke to the BBC about the reshoots, claiming that they were, in fact, "new shoots" which were intended to "protect the franchise." That didn't bode well for the state of the movie at the time, and now it seems those reshoots, or "new shoots" were even more extensive than we realized.

According to The Wrap, Stahelski reshot "most of the movie," and Wiseman — known for helming "Underworld," "Live Free or Die Hard," and the 2012 reboot "Total Recall" — was not present for any of it.