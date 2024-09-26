Lionsgate Is Having Its Worst Year Ever At The Box Office - Here's Why That's Concerning

Lionsgate has been a perhaps unappreciated player in Hollywood over the last 20 years or so. The so-called mini-major studio isn't nearly as big as the likes of Disney or Warner Bros., for example, but it is out there getting it done. From launching franchises like "Saw" and "John Wick" to jump-starting the YA trend of the 2010s with "The Hunger Games," Lionsgate has quietly been the backbone that's made the industry healthier. Heck, it's even taken home media rights that other studios are happy to abandon, which helps keep the DVD/Blu-ray market alive. Unfortunately, things are not going particularly well for Lionsgate at the box office right now, to put it mildly.

The studio has released more than a dozen films in theaters in 2024 and the hits have been modest at best, whereas the flops have been rough. Recently, the comedic action flick "The Killer's Game," which stars Dave Bautista, debuted to $2.6 million domestically and will probably only clear $5 or $6 million in total before making its way to VOD. It carries a $30 million budget. This past weekend, the horror film "Never Let Go" faltered as well, taking in just $4.4 million in its debut. It carries a $20 million budget and stars Oscar-winner Halle Berry.

Sad to say, this is more of a continuation of a trend for Lionsgate this year, rather than a bad couple of weeks. The studio has yet to have a true breakout hit this year. Films Like "Imaginary" ($43 million worldwide/$10 million budget) and "Miller's Girl," which became a breakout success on Netflix, have done well enough, but those aren't able to make up for all of the flops that Lionsgate has endured over the past nine months.

Chief amongst them is director Eli Roth's "Borderlands," which was an utter box office catastrophe. The film, which Lionsgate co-produced, carried a budget well north of $100 million and made less than $33 million globally. Against atrocious reviews, the odds of it making its money back on VOD/streaming are non-existent.