A Controversial Jenna Ortega Film Is Trending On Netflix

Jenna Ortega's evolution from Disney princess to scream queen is about more than just a shift in the types of roles she plays. At some point during her transition from family-friendly TV to darker film roles, the actor has become a global star. Having gained widespread recognition for playing Wednesday Adams in Neftlix's "Wednesday," the now 21-year-old is set to star in the upcoming "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," where her character will fittingly represent a new generation of goth icons as the daughter of Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz. In other words, Ortega has come a long way since her Disney Channel days. However, she hasn't quite come far enough for some, at least in terms of age.

In January 2024, "Miller's Girl" debuted in theaters. Ortega starred alongside Martin Freeman in this $4 million dollar erotic thriller, which unfortunately made just $890,000 in theaters. Critics weren't too impressed with "Miller's Girl," either, making the film a rare misstep in Ortega's otherwise impressive rise to stardom — and that's not to mention the whole thing came with a healthy dose of controversy due to the relationship between Ortega and the 52-year-old Freeman's characters. Sadly, this controversy obviously wasn't the good kind that helped propel the movie to financial success, either.

Now, though, "Miller's Girl" has been granted somewhat of a reprieve by way of everyone's favorite streamer, Netflix, which has provided its eternally ravenous viewers an opportunity to stream this particular box office flop and witness the controversial scenes for themselves. As it happens, that turned out to be too tantalizing an offer for the streamer's 270 million-odd subscribers to turn down.