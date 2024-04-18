Netflix Is Breathing New Life Into A Forgotten Action Movie

Director Renny Harlin's career is fascinating. The Finnish filmmaker grew up loving Hollywood movies and later managed to insert himself into that very industry, making a slew of successful '80s and '90s movies from "The Long Kiss Goodnight" to "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master." More recently, however, his output has been a little more uneven.

Last year, Harlin's Pierce Brosnan-starring film "The Misfits" made a surprise comeback on Netflix. I say a "surprise" because "The Misfits" did not fare well at the box office when it was first released in 2021, and despite Harlin's efforts to rekindle the magic of his '90s actioners, simply functioned, according to critic Chris Bumbray, as "ad for Abu Dhabi tourism." Thankfully, the man who gave us such classics as "Die Hard 2" and "Cliffhanger" has not simply been reduced to churning out streaming movies that desperately try to rehash a bygone era of action filmmaking. The "Deep Blue Sea" director is now overseeing the new "Strangers" movies, the first of which, titled "The Strangers: Chapter 1," was recently highlighted at CinemaCon 2024.

But that doesn't mean he hasn't found time to squeeze in yet another middling action entry with the Aaron Eckhart-led "The Bricklayer." This little-known thriller, currently sporting a devastatingly average 48% on Rotten Tomatoes, didn't exactly wow audiences when it was released earlier this year, but Netflix seems to have stepped in to rescue yet another Renny Harlin film from complete obscurity, with "The Bricklayer" currently proving a hit on the streamer.