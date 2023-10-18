A Pierce Brosnan Movie Flop Is Making A Surprising Comeback On Netflix

What do you get when you combine Pierce Brosnan, Nick Cannon, and some people called Jamie Chung, Hermione Corfield, Rockmond Dunbar, Rami Jaber, and Mike Angelo? A massive flop, apparently. In a way, it's a shame "The Misfits" bombed back in 2021. The film made a meager $1.5 million on a reported budget of $15 million, but despite the abject box office and even worse reviews, it was at least propelled by decent enough intentions.

Director Renny Harlin, who's also overseeing the upcoming "Strangers" trilogy series, grew up in Finland loving Hollywood action movies and thrillers, and managed to accomplish the impossible by breaking into the U.S. film market and establishing himself as a big name director. Films such as "Die Hard 2," "Cliffhanger," and "The Long Kiss Goodnight" helped cement his standing, but he also proved he had a penchant for horror by directing movies like "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master," and "Deep Blue Sea."

With "The Misfits," the Finnish filmmaker attempted to return to the glory days of the '90s some 21 years after the end of that golden decade. As Harlin told /Film:

"I miss those movies, myself. All the big movies nowadays have so much digital work in them. Even digital doubles, digital people created to do some of the stunts. The audience can feel it. It's not a matter of being involved in the same way. Now, it's who can do the most insane things digitally? Instead of, you know, real stunts and real people risking their lives doing these real things. I miss those days."

Unfortunately, none of this proved that audiences were hungry for more realistic, CGI-eschewing action — at least, not when "The Misfits" first arrived because once again, it's Netflix to the rescue of this box office bomb.