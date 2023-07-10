Yes, Mission: Impossible 7 Has Tom Cruise Stunt Fighting On Top Of A Real Train Going 60mph

Apparently, the production had to settle with half of that speed or less, but it's worth noting that even at 60 miles per hour, that means Tom Cruise and other actors are working atop a vehicle going as fast as a car on the freeway — which we all know can do a lot of damage if something goes wrong. In the end, Cruise, Esai Morales, and co-star Hayley Atwell walked away unscathed, but the same can't be said for the train.

As the behind-the-scenes footage reveals, it ended up wrecked after being driven off a cliff in a shot that had to be accomplished in just one take. Christopher McQuarrie explained that the team had been thinking about doing a train sequence for a long time, and "wanted to build upon the previous films and apply that knowledge to something practical and real and bring this train sequence to another level."

McQuarrie is also quoted in the featurette saying something that at this point seems to be undeniably true: "No one else in the world is doing this practical level of filmmaking, and it may never be done again." Cruise's work on the "Mission: Impossible" movies calls to mind the days of early cinema, when Charlie Chaplin walked a tightrope with monkeys, Buster Keaton tried not to get flattened by a barn wall, and Harold Lloyd dangled from the hands of a giant clock. Back then, Hollywood didn't have the framework in place to tell these death-defying performers, "No." Now it does, yet somehow adrenaline junkie Cruise is still able to orchestrate a symphony of wild, dangerous action with each new film.

Hopefully, the train scene in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" will be worth the risk and hassle. You can see for yourself if it pays off: The film premieres theaters on July 12, 2023.