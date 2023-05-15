The Director Of Deep Blue Sea Is Making A New Shark Movie ... With Gene Simmons

This is not a drill: the man who made "Deep Blue Sea" is finally making another shark movie. The most interesting wrinkle? Gene Simmons (yes, that Gene Simmons) of KISS fame is producing the movie from director Renny Harlin, which is titled "Deep Water." How did we get to a place where Simmons is working with Harlin? Let's discuss.

According to Variety, Simmons has launched a new production company with Gary Hamilton of Arclight Films, aptly titled Simmons/Hamilton Prods. They're aiming to make a handful of action/thriller movies a year, and first up is "Deep Water," which will see Harlin getting back in the ring with some big sharks for the first time since 1999 when he made arguably the second-best shark movie of all time with "Deep Blue Sea." What will this new film be about? The synopsis reads as follows:

The film tells the tale of an eclectic group of international passengers whose plane, en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai, is forced to make an emergency landing in shark-infested waters. The terrified group is forced to work together and overcome their differences if they hope to escape their sinking plane and the frenzy of sharks drawn to the wreckage.

Some of Harlin's other credits include "Cliffhanger" and "Die Hard 2," as well as the upcoming reboot of "The Strangers." Harlin, demonstrating a remarkable bit of self-awareness, had this to say about it: