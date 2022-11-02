The Strangers: Everything We Know So Far About The Reboot Trilogy

Part of the reason why "The Strangers" has endured as an effective horror movie is that we've all had that feeling of being home alone at night, yet it still feels like there's something else watching us from the shadows. After 85 minutes of homebound terror, the words "because you were home" make all of the preceding violence sound so hauntingly meaningless. A couple on the rocks is thrust into a harrowing night of survival for no other reason besides that their lights were on.

It wasn't until a decade later that a sequel came to theaters with "The Strangers: Prey at Night," which /Film's Chris Evangelista called a "schlocky slasher showcase." Rather than rehashing the hopelessness of Bryan Bertino's 2008 home invasion thriller, the follow-up from Johannes Roberts saw the human prey actually landing a few blows in against their stalkers, and living to see another day. I truly believe it's one of the best slashers of the 2010s. But where do you go after this?

As it would turn out, we're not getting a sequel, but an entire trilogy of films from the ground up with director Renny Harlin at the helm. The word is that the "Deep Blue Sea" filmmaker will helm at least the first movie in this series, but it wouldn't be out of the question for him to tackle the rest.

How will the nighttime stalkers make it work? Let's knock at the door, see if Tamara is home, and find out.