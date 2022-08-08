The Strangers Is Getting Three More Sequels, Production Begins Soon

Horror fans, particularly those who enjoy the home invasion subgenre, are in for some unexpected (but likely welcome) news. "The Strangers," the 2008 modern genre classic from director Brian Bertino, is getting not just one, but three more sequels. This, according to producer Roy Lee, who recently revealed some rather intriguing information regarding the future of the franchise.

Lee was speaking with Bloody Disgusting in honor of his upcoming movie "Barbarian," which hits theaters next month. During the chat, it was revealed that 2018's "The Strangers: Prey at Night" wasn't the last we've seen of the franchise's trio of masked killers — not by a long shot. According to Lee, we're getting three sequels, with production gearing up in September. Lee had this to say about it:

"I think the next three are in production next month with another filmmaker that people will know."

Intriguing indeed, though it is a shame Lee didn't have anything further to offer yet. Even one sequel would be a kind of big deal four years removed from "Prey at Night." But a full trilogy? Whatever mystery filmmaker they've got behind the camera must have something big in mind, and it must have impressed the brass at the studio enough to press ahead with these ambitious plans.