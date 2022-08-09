Deep Blue Sea's Renny Harlin Will Direct At Least One Of The New Strangers Sequels

Horror fans were treated to some pretty unexpected news recently when it was revealed that "The Strangers," the 2008 home invasion thriller by Bryan Bertino, is getting three more sequels. Yes, not one, but three sequels! The first and only other follow-up came in the form of 2018's "Strangers: Prey at Night," and that film was directed by Johannes Roberts, of "47 Meters Down" fame. Well, it looks like the franchise is going to keep up the tradition of having another new genre director step in to add their flare to it. And in this case we're getting yet another filmmaker who made an all-timer of a shark movie.

According to the folks at Bloody Disgusting, none other than Renny Harlin will direct at least one of the planned sequels, though the outlet notes that he may actually end up directing all three. Harlin is known for his genre work, having directed films such as "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master," and "Exorcist: The Beginning," so the man has experience working in an established franchise. Perhaps most importantly, he directed 1999's "Deep Blue Sea," which may well be the best shark movie ever made that isn't named "Jaws." But Harlin has also directed some huge action movies such as "Die Hard 2" and "Cliffhanger," not to mention "The Long Kiss Goodnight." The man has a unique and impressive resume.