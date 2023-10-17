A 2014 Scott Derrickson Horror Movie Is Quickly Climbing Netflix Charts

Thanks to Netflix, every week another bygone movie flickers into our consciousness like some long-forgotten dream, lingers momentarily, then fades into the recesses of our collective memory. It's like our cultural life is flashing before our eyes before we all tumble into oblivion... Anyway, while we're on the theme of existential horror, this week we've got a scary movie for you that's winning over the Netflix crowd.

"Deliver Us from Evil" is a 2014 horror effort from director Scott Derrickson, of "The Black Phone," "Doctor Strange," and "Sinister" fame. "The Black Phone" is, of course, one of the best Joe Hill adaptations, and "Sinister" is the scariest movie ever, according to science. So, you might expect "Deliver Us From Evil" to be quite good if you've yet to see it. Alas, perhaps it's the lack of involvement from Derrickson's longtime writing partner C. Robert Cargill, who lent his talents to "Sinister," "Doctor Strange," and "The Black Phone." But for whatever reason, "Deliver Us from Evil" isn't quite on the same level of quality as some of the director's more successful films. But don't be discouraged. It's still a solid entry in the Derrickson's filmography, dealing once again with the theme of possession after the filmmaker explored similar territory with his previous project, 2005's "The Exorcism of Emily Rose."

Eric Bana stars as NYPD cop Ralph Sarchie, who, while investigating a particularly strange case, teams up with a priest who tries to convince him that the bizarre events are the result of demonic possession. In typical Derrickson style, the film combines multiple genres, making for a compelling mix of supernatural horror and a police procedural. The film may have passed a lot of us by back in 2014, but Netflixers have evidently become positively possessed by "Deliver Us from Evil."