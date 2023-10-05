The Marvel Movie That's Lighting Up Netflix Top Charts This Week

Since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrived in 2021 and became a cultural phenomenon, Andrew Garfield's Spidey has finally been getting some love. And you know what? It's about damn time. It was only with "No Way Home" that the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed to figure out what to do with Tom Holland's webhead, following two movies that seemed to come and go. 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man" and its sequel, 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," however, remain ingrained in my memory, mainly for Garfield's charismatic yet emotionally affecting performance as Peter Parker and for his chemistry with Emma Stone's Gwen Stacey.

Unfortunately, the general consensus on these two Marc Webb-directed movies is that they represent the worst of the Spider-Man films — 2007's "Spider-Man 3" notwithstanding. But we were all in the theaters when Garfield's Peter Parker stepped through the portal in "No Way Home." We all heard the exalted cheers as fans celebrated his return. And in the time since, despite a tragic history, the "Amazing Spider-Man" movies have enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance, with fans clamoring for the official return of Garfield's Spidey in the still unconfirmed "The Amazing Spider-Man 3."

Now, just as the hype was beginning to die down, "The Amazing Spider-Man" and its sequel have hit Netflix, landing on the streamer on October 1, 2023. And wouldn't you know, the most hated of the two is actually climbing the viewing charts. Yes, "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" — the movie that was derided for its sub-par villain and preoccupation with setting up the Sinister Six — is now a hit with the streaming crowd.