Benicio Del Toro's New Murder Movie Has Netflix In A Choke Hold

Another week, another Netflix Top 10 list. This time, the streamer's charts have been dominated by "Reptile," the new movie starring Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake, and Alicia Silverstone which seems to have struck a chord with viewers worldwide — especially in Europe, for some reason (more on that later).

The latest offering from Netflix takes the form of a crime drama co-written and directed by Grant Singer in his feature film debut. The prolific music video and commercial director has turned his attention to movies and enlisted del Toro to not only star, but to co-write the screenplay alongside Benjamin Brewer. After debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023, "Reptile" was sent into the wild with a modest theatrical release on September 22, 2023. Unfortunately, the critical response wasn't great, but that hasn't stopped audiences streaming the movie now that it's finally hit Netflix.

The general consensus on "Reptile" is that it never quite manages to pull all its threads together, with /Film's own Josh Spiegel lamenting in his review that del Toro's strong lead performance as Detective Tim Nichols couldn't save a muddled mystery. In "Reptile," Nichols hunts the killer of a young real estate agent, only to uncover a criminal conspiracy that, as you might expect from this kind of thing by now, threatens to drag Nichols himself into the sinister goings-on. And while critics were less than impressed (the film sits at 44% on Rotten Tomatoes), Singer can at least claim to have dominated Netflix with his first feature film.