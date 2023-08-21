Reptile Trailer: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, And Alicia Silverstone Star In A New Netflix Thriller

If you don't know the name Grant Singer, chances are you're familiar with his work as a music video and commercial director. Singer has been behind some of the most visually striking videos of the past few years and has worked with artists such as The Weeknd, Sky Ferreira, Lorde, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Ariana Grande, Ariel Pink, and Skrillex. Now, Singer is following in the footsteps of filmmakers like Michael Bay, David Fincher, Gus Van Sant, McG, Joseph Kahn, Daniels, and Spike Jonze by delivering his first narrative feature. With a star-studded cast and a compelling story, Singer's new Netflix thriller looks and sounds like a refreshing addition to the streaming juggernaut's library of original projects. Check out the film's official synopsis below:

Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective (Benicio Del Toro) attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

No one does crime thrillers quite like Netflix, but during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Singer said "I wanted to create this multifaceted sense of deception that was both in the experiences of the characters, as well as in the structure of the storytelling." He continued, "That was something that excited me." Singer's vision definitely sounds in line with the type of stories Netflix viewers can't get enough of.

"I think the movie will be exciting to people who like to watch something where you don't know where it's leading you, where a film is going to have twists and turns and deceive you," Singer said in the film's press release. "And people who like things that are intense and visceral and suspenseful, I think they'll find something exciting in this."