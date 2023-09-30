Could The Amazing Spider-Man 3 With Andrew Garfield Still Happen After His MCU Debut?

It feels like we need an honorary achievement award for great superhero actors who've never gotten to star in a great superhero film (at least not a solo film). Such is the case with Andrew Garfield, who had the unenviable task of following Tobey Maguire's well-liked performance as Peter Parker in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" films when Sony decided to reboot the franchise after "Spider-Man 3." The result was director Marc Webb's "The Amazing Spider-Man," an okay film that hurries through Peter Parker's origin story — as though it's embarrassed to be rehashing the story a decade after Raimi told it better — while at the same time laying the groundwork for not just a sequel but an entire cinematic universe.

Unfortunately, Webb's "Amazing Spider-Man 2" was a mess, cramming in way more plot than it knew how to handle while also struggling to nail down its tone (somewhere between an earnest superhero coming-of-age drama and "Batman & Robin" levels of over-the-top campiness). It went on to become the lowest-grossing live-action "Spider-Man" film so far, which was all the incentive Sony needed to reboot the franchise yet again, this time bringing it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Luckily, Garfield emerged unscathed from the wreckage, delivering a soulful performance as a Peter Parker who, in this re-telling, was more of a moody loner than the nerdy outcast from Raimi's trilogy.

Because of this, audiences were pleased when Garfield finally got a chance to really shine opposite Maguire's web-slinger and Tom Holland's own Peter Parker in the MCU's multiversal crossover "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In fact, Garfield's performance went over so well that it's since led to a renewed demand for "The Amazing Spider-Man 3." But what are the odds of the film actually coming to fruition?