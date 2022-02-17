Tom Holland Is Taking A Break Before Spider-Man 4 Because He Is Probably Very Tired

See what happens when the public completely turns on a kid just trying to live his life and do his own thing? The backlash hits, he makes some highly questionable decisions, and vanishes from the public view to take some time for himself until things blow over. If you're not sure whether I'm talking about Peter Parker in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" or Tom Holland himself and some recent career choices, well, I'll just leave that up to you!

In all seriousness, the "Spider-Man" actor has spent the last several years with quite a lot on his plate, between his all-consuming Spider-Man obligations, his lead role in the "Uncharted" video game adaptation, "Chaos Walking," and the Russo brothers' "Cherry." He still has a few more upcoming projects on his docket before everyone expects him to put on the mask and suit once more for a prospective "Spider-Man 4," but first it seems like the actor is looking forward to a much-needed and well-deserved break. As much as "No Way Home" (and especially the final moments) left fans with Spider-fever about all the possibilities that may lie in wait for the superhero's future in the MCU, surely anyone could understand the need for a little downtime to rest and recharge again.

Tom Holland's latest comments about his web-slinging future come from a recent interview with CinePOP (via Comic Book), where the actor briefly implies that he's aware of Marvel and Sony's plans for the next "Spider-Man" movie(s). When asked about his busy schedule and whether he's going to jump right back into portraying Spidey again, Holland had this to say:

"I am going back to shoot a TV show for Apple, which I'm really excited about ... But I can confidently say that after I finish that TV show, I will be taking a break."

Holland's comment about an Apple TV+ show refers to Akiva Goldsman's "The Crowded Room," which is currently gearing up to begin filming. More intriguing for superhero fans, of course, is his willingness to "confidently" state that he'll be taking a break afterwards ... though without explicitly mentioning that "Spider-Man" will be his next project. The famously spoiler-prone actor is learning, folks! You absolutely love to see it. Though the relevant question comes at the 2 minute and 33 second mark, you can watch the full interview below.