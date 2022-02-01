Superhero Bits: Tom Holland On His Future As Spider-Man, Joker 2 Rumors & More

It is absolutely no secret at this point in time that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has made a ridiculous amount of money at the box office. Domestically, it has performed insanely well, and to help illustrate that point, Box Office Guru founder Gitesh Pandya recently pointed out that "No Way Home" has made more than Tom Holland's previous two solo entries combined.

Indeed, the ticket sales for both "Homecoming" and "Far From Home" coupled together can't compete with the power that is "No Way Home," which is truly staggering. Both of those previous movies were wildly successful and weren't contending with a pandemic. It's probably safe to say that Sony is probably going to do whatever they can to keep Holland in the suit (more on that in a bit).