A Pregnant Woman Lost At Sea Brings A Thrilling New Watch To Netflix's Top 10

Netflix viewing figures might be a mostly meaningless mess, but they're getting a little more transparent. They also provide a fascinating picture of global viewing habits that give us a real-time look at how audiences are responding to the deluge of media being funneled directly into their collective visual cortex.

In an age where streaming has truly upended the movie industry, leaving studios scrambling to catch up with the modern paradigm, getting a look under the hood is always interesting. For instance, nobody liked "The Snowman" when it was released back in 2017, but apparently, we all lapped it up when it hit Netflix this year. What does that say about what we expect from our home entertainment? Has streaming lowered all our standards? Perhaps we were always this way ...

The point is, there's clearly something to be learned in an age where we all have access to viewing metrics in real time. Just what that is remains elusive for now, but in the meantime let's marvel at the latest international hit to climb the Netflix charts: "Nowhere."

This Spanish survival thriller is directed by Albert Pintó and stars Anna Castillo as Mía, a pregnant woman fleeing her totalitarian homeland in search of a new life for her, her husband Nico (Tamar Novas), and her unborn child. Unfortunately, she's separated from Nico and finds herself alone in a shipping container, which is soon thrown from its ship into the ocean. Adrift and alone, Mía has to survive as the container rapidly fills with water. Oh, and she also goes into labor which makes things a tad trickier. All of which apparently makes for global streaming success.