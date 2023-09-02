A Spanish Slasher Is Climbing Netflix Charts Despite Bland Reviews

Netflix has done it again. And by "it" I mean foisted another instantly forgettable streaming movie on us all. Sometimes Netflix can be a force for good, such as when the streamer reminded us all that David Ayer's pretty good 2008 film "Street Kings" existed. But sometimes, the company is one of the main culprits in contributing to the cavalcade of generic "content" that pollutes our contemporary cultural landscape. "Killer Book Club," for example, is a Spanish horror effort that, despite sitting at an equally horrific 14% on Rotten Tomatoes, has proven popular since its August 25, 2023 debut on Netflix.

Disclaimer: I have not seen "Killer Book Club." But according to the official synopsis it's about "Eight horror-loving friends," who have to "fight for their lives when a killer clown who seems to know the grim secret they share begins to pick them off, one by one." Sound familiar? It's "Scream," it's just a "Scream" rip-off.

As Bloody Disgusting wrote of the movie, "Writer Carlos García Miranda does 'Scream' but worse, foolishly begging for comparisons to a '90s horror classic because subverting expectations requires more labor versus copying someone else's homework." But perhaps the most telling line from all the seven reviews for this movie on RT is Digital Mafia Talkies' assertion that the film "isn't a really good movie, and it's not really a bad movie. It exists somewhere in between." That's a line that could apply to any one of the thousands of films made solely for streaming services with which we've been bombarded in recent years. It also might have something to do with why everyone is apparently watching this Spanish "Scream" pastiche, as an audience used to a steady stream of mediocrity has now embraced the latest helping. And it ain't just España.