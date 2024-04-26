Anyone But You Shoots Straight To The Top Of Netflix Charts

Prior to the "Anyone But You" release, you could have easily made the argument that it should have gone direct to streaming. Rom-coms of this sort haven't exactly proven to be big business at the box office in recent years, and while Sydney Sweeney certainly enjoys some "Euphoria"-propelled recognition, she was far from an established movie star. The same goes for Glen Powell, who has been in the industry for literally decades, beginning with his role as "Long-fingered Boy" in 2003's "Spy Kids 3." Powell has since appeared in several high-profile features, from "The Dark Knight Rises" to the satisfying trip to the danger zone that was "Top Gun: Maverick." But "Anyone But You" is the first film in which he stars that has done anything like these box office numbers.

So, prior to the film's release, if you'd heard about a new rom-com starring these two, you could have expected it to be a streaming movie. But as we've seen, not only has "Anyone But You" been a commercial success in theaters, it's had a significant cultural impact that may not have been possible had it debuted on a single streamer.

With that in mind, was there ever any doubt that when this movie finally hit Netflix it would do well? If anything, it's impressive that the film did the theatrical and digital rounds so successfully and still managed to dominate the streamer's charts as soon as it dropped. Add to that the fact that, as FlixPatrol shows, "Anyone But You" is near the top of the charts in the dozens of countries where it's available on Max, and the film seems like even more of a surprise hit than we initially realized.