Michael Footage Reaction: The Michael Jackson Biopic Looks (And Sounds) Downright Scary [CinemaCon 2024]

Hollywood has been obsessed with biopics for what seems like forever, but it's hard not to admit that our current film landscape is reaching critical mass with movies about famous people. I guess when they've run out of recognizable IP, they've gotta center stories about recognizable faces instead. Last year alone we saw "Maestro," "The Iron Claw," "Napoleon," "Ferrari," "Nyad," "Priscilla," and "Big George Forman," not to mention brand movies like "Blackberry," "Tetris," "Air," and "Barbie." And then, of course, there's "Oppenheimer," which not only took home seven Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, but also became the highest-grossing biopic of all time. No shade to our boy Oppy, but it seems like a new film from Antoine Fuqua is coming for that title and the fact it's a movie about the most famous musical performer to ever live certainly gives the project a leg up on the father of the atomic bomb. I'm talking, of course, about "Michael," the biopic about the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Following the life and career of Michael Jackson, "Michael" is directed by Fuqua from a script by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter John Logan ("Gladiator," "The Aviator," "Skyfall"). The film stars Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in his feature film debut, with a supporting cast including Academy Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller as John Branca (the co-executor of the Michael Jackson estate). Additional cast includes Laura Harrier, Kat Graham, Larenz Tate, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson.

While "Michael" is currently only halfway through production, /Film's Ryan Scott is on the ground at CinemaCon 2024 where Lionsgate gave fans a first look at the film. The results are apparently so accurate it's scary.