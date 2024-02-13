Our First Look At The Michael Jackson Biopic Is Nothing Short Of Eerie

We have our first look at the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, simply titled "Michael." It is, in a word, eerie. The film features the late pop star's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the lead role, and this first-look image recreates the legendary performance of "Man in the Mirror" from the Dangerous Tour in the early '90s. That imagery has burned its way into the collective memory of pop culture, and the recreation here is downright spot-on.

Admittedly, it's just a photo, but it's an impressive one at that. It looks like the genuine article, from the look of Jackson to everything else in the frame. The photo was taken by Kevin Mazur. He was one of the photographers who documented Michael over many years, capturing rehearsals for Jackson's "This Is It" concerts, which were eventually turned into a documentary. Mazur had this to say about capturing Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson:

"When I arrived for my first day on the set of this movie, I was so excited – it was like the first time I went on tour to shoot Michael Jackson. When I walked onto the set, I felt like I'd gone back in time and I was walking into the stadium to shoot the tour. Seeing Jaafar perform, I thought, 'Wow, it is Michael.' The way he looks and acts, his mannerisms, everything – he's Michael Jackson. For anyone who didn't have the chance to see Michael perform live during his lifetime – this is how it was."

As you would expect, producer Graham King was rather complimentary of the film's star as well, saying, "With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael. He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could."