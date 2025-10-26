This Is When The Batman & Robin Cast Realized They Had Filmed A Bomb
Joel Schumacher's 1997 film "Batman & Robin" was an unusual animal by any measure. It was technically in the same franchise as Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman," but by 1997, the series had changed lead actors twice, with the hero now being played by George Clooney. When Schumacher took over from Burton on 1995's "Batman Forever," he leaned more into the campier, more colorful aspects of Batman, reducing the character's angst and playing up his absurdity. By the time Schumacher made "Batman & Robin," he and Warner Bros. had decided that Batman should behave more like he did in the comedic 1966 "Batman" TV series, and that the villains should be campy comedy characters rather than insane, dark weirdos.
The result was an overblown, overwrought, over-designed mess that no one likes. "Batman & Robin" cost $160 million to make (hefty at the time), but earned back a less-than-respectable $238 million. Thanks to Hollywood accounting, that counted as a box office bomb. It was not nearly as large an earner as the previous Batman movies, and it temporarily killed the franchise. For a while, Batman lived on only in an animated series and in forgotten live-action shows like 2002's "Birds of Prey." He wouldn't be seen on the big screen again until 2005.
During the press tour of "Batman & Robin," the cast knew something was amiss. Chris O'Donnell, who played the titular Robin, recalled that no matter what journalists he talked to, the feedback was negative. In a new interview with EW, O'Donnell even remembered a moment when Schumacher audibly yelled that he was giving up on the movie. That's not a good sign. No actor ever wants to hear their director just giving up. This film, he knew then, was going to bomb.
Chris O'Donnell remembers when Joel Schumacher gave up on Batman & Robin
It should be noted that Schumacher had to follow a special Warner Bros. mandate that "Batman & Robin" be more "toyetic" than the previous movies. This led to the creation of new costumes, new vehicles, and new sets specifically designed to be adapted into toys. The effort made the film feel clunky, and only added to how visually busy it was. Schumacher, however, must have been imminently frustrated to keep following studio notes, only to receive negative feedback from critics and the press thereafter. He was trying to toe the company line, and didn't get any positive vibes in return. O'Donnell recalled doing interviews for the movie, hearing all the negativity, and seeing Schumacher turn his back on the film, even before it was released:
"All of a sudden, you were starting to get the feedback, and you realize it was just going sideways. [...] There was so much hatred of the film when it came out. It was like, 'Oh my God.' And you want to do your job and promote the movie.... I remember at one point, Joel Schumacher just threw up the flag. He's like, 'I'm out. I can't do it anymore.' He was so heartbroken and kind of bummed out about it."
O'Donnell acknowledged that he was lucky to be working in a production as large as "Batman & Robin," and proclaimed that he had a lot of fun making it, but he also has come to realize that there are no sure things in Hollywood. "It is what it is," he said. "Some work out and some don't." "Batman & Robin" didn't work out. It was widely panned and it ended this iteration of the film series.
Alicia Silverstone loves the new life Batman & Robin has received
Like many bombs, however, "Batman & Robin" has been slightly re-litigated since its release. No one is willing to claim the film as a misunderstood masterpiece, but a contingent of people does acknowledge that its camp elements are appealing and watchably ridiculous. Many audiences keyed into the film's queer subtext, while others have declared it to be the world's highest-budget luchador movie. Alicia Silverstone, who played Batgirl in the film, wasn't well-regarded at the time, having won a Razzie for Worst Actress. Since, then, though, Silverstone noticed that certain people were being drawn to the movie. She noted that:
"Batgirl had a revival! [...] When it came out, I don't think people liked it very much. But later on, people told me it's their favorite movie. [At least] all my gay friends. It's very camp."
Indeed, "Batman & Robin" occasionally cycles through the midnight movie circuit, and the Academy Museum in Los Angeles put it on their recent "Summer of Camp" calendar, a calendar that also included films like "Showgirls," "Disco Godfather," "Mommie Dearest," "Frankenhooker," and "The Apple." "Batman & Robin" is certainly not appreciated as a fun, summer actioner, but some do appreciate the over-the-top visuals and characterization as whimsically kitschy.
George Clooney eventually had enough of a sense of humor about "Batman & Robin" to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne for a cameo in 2023's "The Flash." Of course, as we now know, "The Flash" was an even bigger bomb than "Batman & Robin" ever was.