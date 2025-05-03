Why The WB Canceled The Batman Spin-Off Series Birds Of Prey

Over a decade before the Arrowverse shows and their crossover events set the standard on The CW, its predecessor, The WB, was already experimenting with similar ideas involving multiple DC Comics superheroes teaming up to fight evil. On October 9, 2002, the network's "Birds of Prey" introduced a Batman-free version of Gotham City where crime runs rampant and familiar faces from the DC universe clash.

From a modern point of view, the show had a lot going for it. Its promo clips heavily suggested that its events existed in (a version of) the same continuity as the Tim Burton Batman movies — not that this stopped the series from briefly introducing a distinctly new version of the Joker, as voiced by none other than Mark Hamill. As its main character, "Birds of Prey" had Helena "Huntress" Kyle (Ashley Scott), the super-powered daughter of Catwoman and Batman. Teaming up with former Batgirl Barbara Gordon (Dina Meyer) — whose injury at the Joker's hands has left her paraplegic and led her to assume a new role as the mentor-like Oracle — and young newcomer Dinah "Black Canary" Redmond (Rachel Skarsten), Helena faces off with villains that include Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Mia Sara), who's well on her way to adopt her Harley Quinn persona.

Unfortunately, "Birds of Prey" didn't live up to its potential. The comic book show's ratings failed to impress network executives, and it ended up getting canceled before its first season was even over, leaving its total episode count at just 13.