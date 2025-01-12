Why The Flash Failed At The Box Office, According To Its Director

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) hits its first misstep early on with "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice," which was rejected by general audiences despite having its share of ardent defenders. In the face of Disney's rival Marvel Cinematic Universe chugging along to seemingly endless success, Warner Bros. kept building upon a weak foundation. But the DCEU never found consistent success or direction, and those struggles culminated in the historic disaster that was 2023's "The Flash."

In a recent Portuguese-language interview with Radio TU, Muschietti touched on why he thinks "The Flash" bombed at the box office. For one, the film's star Ezra Miller attracted a mountain of negative publicity for several acts of criminal behavior before the film premiered. In March and April 2022, Miller was twice arrested in Hawaii, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and later for assault. Per Vanity Fair, in June 2022 the parents of young activist Tokata Iron Eyes filed for a restraining order against Miller, whom they claimed had groomed their child after first meeting Tokata in 2016, when they were only 12 years old.

In the Radio TU interview, Muschietti discussed Miller's "PR crisis" in broad strokes, describing it as resulting from a "mental health situation," but reiterating that he had a positive experience with the actor on "The Flash." Muschietti then named his next culprit: superhero fatigue. Finally, he went on to suggest that the Flash is not a popular enough character for a multi-million blockbuster. Specifically, the director claimed that he's learned from "private conversations" that "a lot of people just don't care about The Flash as a character. Particularly the two female quadrants."

That's a new one; apparently, women just don't like the Flash. Does this hold any water?