All 10 Tom Holland MCU Spider-Man Suits, Ranked

There isn't necessarily anything bad about the Black and Gold suit, which Peter wears briefly in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The 2021 film was a celebration of the "Spider-Man" legacy on film, featuring no less than seven different Spidey-suits throughout its runtime — five of which were worn by Tom Holland. Of the bunch, this suit is visually interesting at first glance, but it gradually loses its luster the more it's on screen — it also doesn't help its case that it's generous to consider the Black and Gold suit its own entity at all, given that it's actually just another Spidey-suit turned inside out.

In the aftermath of Quentin Beck / Mysterio's (Jake Gyllenhaal) fabricated video that unmasked Peter Parker and painted him as a cold-blooded killer, Parker is literally painted by one of Mysterio's devotees while walking down the street. It's possible the green paint that stains the outside of this suit (which calls to mind a primary color of Mysterio's costume, as well as the bright green used in VFX backgrounds) is meant to symbolize how the villain stained his reputation, forcing him to literally and metaphorically turn his identity inside out.

Thematic interpretations aside, the exposed, fraying wires and smartphone duct-taped to his chest don't make for an aesthetically pleasing look outside of concept art. The suit is also only used in a dark nighttime sequence which barely gives the audience the necessary screentime or lighting to appreciate its better qualities (it also can't help but feel like the film missed a trick by not having the suit somehow be uniquely defensive against Jamie Foxx's Electro, a character in the comics who often necessitates a specialty, one-off suit not unlike this one).