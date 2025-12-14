James Gunn Could Finally Take Batman Where No Filmmaker Has Taken Him Before

In 1989's "Batman," William Hootkins' Lieutenant Max Eckhardt is called to downtown Gotham City, where two thugs have been beaten to a pulp by the elusive and mysterious Batman. As they're wheeled off in stretchers, Eckhardt, in his weary and jaded way, mutters, "Let me guess. A giant, menacing, supernatural form." Throughout the first act of Tim Burton's 1989 masterpiece, Batman is seen this way by Gothamites — as some sort of cryptid or "winged freak," to borrow a line from Jack Nicholson's Joker, who "terrorizes Gotham's gangland."

Since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios, there's been a lot of talk about how the pair might approach a DC Universe version of Batman. With Matt Reeves and his "epic crime saga" ongoing, and a planned "The Brave and the Bold" movie still on the docket, fans will soon be spoiled with two cinematic Dark Knights, an unprecedented state of affairs that will see Robert Pattinson's Batman matched by whoever Gunn casts as his DC Universe version (unless, that is, the DC Studios co-head does what many are hoping and brings Pattinson's Batman into the DCU).

With Reeves' movies embracing an unapologetically gritty and noir-ish tone, the obvious choice for Gunn is to go lighter to balance things out and differentiate the DCU Batman from Pattinson's. But that's the wrong move. The right move is to do the one thing that no movie has yet done with this iconic character — what "Batman" '89 only hinted at — and make him a downright terrifying horror-tinged cryptid that actually demonstrates what it means to strike fear into the hearts of criminals. And if Gunn and co. need inspiration, the comics have them covered.