After Superman, It's Time To Bring Robert Pattinson's Batman Into James Gunn's DCU

"Superman" is here. The film's continued box office performance will be critical in determining just how much of a success it is, but so far, things are looking up. If "Superman" keeps soaring like it did opening weekend, then this DC Universe thing might actually work!

But the complication to that premise has always been Batman. Matt Reeves' 2022 "The Batman" was a critical success (just read/Film's own review) and got a solid box office gross ($772 million), so you don't want to just throw that away. But Reeves' intention for a Batman trilogy starring Robert Pattinson, with the creative freedom to make the movies he wants, predates James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios. You can't have a DC Universe without Batman!

So far, the line has been that Reeves' "Batman Epic Crime Saga" is going forward, but as a side thing, cordoned off from the DCU. Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin recently completed their script for "The Batman" sequel, a script Warner Bros. is reportedly "thrilled with." Meanwhile, one of the first DCU projects Gunn and Safran announced was another Batman movie, "The Brave and the Bold," to be directed by Andy Muschietti. But after "Superman," I'm convinced more than ever they should cut the knot and only have one onscreen Batman: Robert Pattinson.

I get why not everyone is down for this. "The Batman" is so great because it's a complete, almost uncompromised vision. The film stands on its own, more concerned with exploring Batman's inner world than building out a "shared universe" around him. Putting the setting under the larger DC umbrella risks diluting it; the DCU would probably benefit from including Pattinson-Batman more than the other way around.

If I'm sitting in James Gunn's seat, though, it sounds much safer to use the Batman people already like than it is to try and have two separate Batman actors at the same time. The fans are now crying for David Corenswet's Superman to meet Pattinson's Batman. In this rare case, I think the best move is to give the people what they want.