Superman Soars To $122 Million Opening Weekend At The Box Office

Earth's sun is shining brightly this summer, and while it might be melting the brains of us ordinary humans, it seems to be giving our planet's resident Kryptonian a power boost. "Superman" debuted in theaters this week, launching the hopes and dreams of the freshly rebooted DC Universe with it, and it's off to a strong start at the box office.

Written and directed by James Gunn, and introducing David Corenswet in the titular role, "Superman" grossed $56.5 million from its opening day and Thursday previews (per The Wrap), putting it on track for an estimated $122 million opening weekend. The film has a reported production budget of $225 million, placing its break-even point somewhere around the $500 million mark.

"Superman" also received an A- CinemaScore based on opening day audience polling, which is the best score for a DC movie since 2022's "The Batman" (which received an A- as well). On top of that, it's playing well with critics (read /Film's review here!) and currently has a "Certified Fresh" score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.