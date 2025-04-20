The Scariest Batman Villain Has Never Made It Into The Movies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many consider Batman the greatest superhero because he has no fantastic powers, even though he's also far from an everyman. It's not just his resources and wealth that make Bruce Wayne an exceptional individual, it's his determination. But just as Batman's all-too human body can be broken, his will is only mostly invincible. Before Bane broke the Bat's back in "Batman: Knightfall," Deacon Joseph Blackfire broke his spirit in "Batman: The Cult."

The Deacon is the villain of that 1988 four-issue comic, written by Jim Starlin and drawn by artist Bernie Wrightson, and leader of the eponymous cult. Religion is not a frequent theme in Batman stories (compared with, say, Daredevil over at Marvel). This makes Blackfire, who dresses and speaks like a priest, stand out all the more compared to Batman's usual eccentric foes.

"The Cult" begins in media res, with Batman chained up inside the Cult's underground lair. Flashbacks reveal Blackfire came into Gotham proclaiming benevolence, and opened a homeless shelter in Crime Alley. But people started disappearing, and when Batman investigated, he fell into the Cult's arms.

The Cult is holding Batman hostage because Blackfire wants the Dark Knight to become part of his family. You expect Batman to do what he always does: slip out of his chains with a hidden lockpick or some Houdini-esque escape trick and save the day. But not this time. Deprived of food and fed hallucinogenic drugs with a sermon from the Deacon, Batman succumbs to indoctrination by the end of issue #1.

Batman's inner monologue shows this is no trick; he truly is defeated and conquered by Blackfire. He doesn't break so much that he commits murder himself, but he stands by while some of the Deacon's other followers do.

Blackfire's origins are kept a mystery through "Batman: The Cult." When breaking Batman down, he claims to be an immortal and chosen by God. A thousand years ago, he was sent as a shaman to Native American tribe, the Miagani ("Bat People"). They rejected and sealed him away, until some unlucky Dutch settler awakened him centuries later. Commissioner Gordon finds proof of Blackfire committing crimes in Gotham as far back as the 1920s, and the Deacon claims that bathing in others' blood sustains his youth. Yet he's also a charlatan, knowingly exploiting religion to mislead the desperate masses and win power, so why wouldn't he lie about his origins?

Blackfire dies at the end of "The Cult," torn apart by his followers after they witness him begging Batman for mercy. He's returned a handful of times, but "The Cult" is the only classic comic to his name. Due to that, it's not surprising that Deacon Blackfire has yet to show up in any Batman movies, as "The Cult" itself is far too brutal for a big budget adaptation.

