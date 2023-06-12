How Michael Keaton Discovered His Famous Batman Voice

As long as there have been Batman films, there have been outraged fans. Tim Burton kicked off the tradition of people getting unreasonably upset when casting 1989's "Batman." In fact, Burton had to fight for Michael Keaton after it was announced he would be playing the lead in the first live-action film based on the Dark Knight (the 1960s movie notwithstanding) and fans around the world threw a collective hissy fit.

In fairness, some of the outrage is understandable. Keaton was known for light-hearted comedies such as "Mr. Mom" and "Night Shift." His most recent role prior to "Batman" was "Beetlejuice," in which his carnivalesque, unhinged energy was on full display. And the man stood at a relatively underwhelming 5-foot 9-inches. None of which seemed like it would translate well to a character known for striking terror into the hearts of hardened criminals.

But Burton knew he was on to something, and not just because Keaton had already demonstrated his dramatic abilities by playing an addict in 1988's "Clean and Sober." Back when the director and his "Batman" star met to discuss the film for the first time, Keaton arrived with a fully-formed vision for Bruce Wayne that matched up with Burton's own ambitions to do something new with the character. As the "Birdman" star recalled it on the WTF podcast:

"Everything I said [Burton's] head was nodding [...] [Bruce Wayne is] ridiculously depressed, he's a vigilante, he's got this issue, it's so obvious you know [...] and then he goes 'yeah, that's what I want to do, it's exactly what I want to do.'"

And as things played out, those psychological issues that Keaton saw as so crucial to the character would prove useful in a more practical sense, especially when it came to developing the all-important Batman voice.