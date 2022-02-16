Robert Pattinson And Matt Reeves Explain How You Find A Batman Voice

Pattinson explained that he had quite a lot of time to work on it and practice, and it just started to fall into place as he worked on the character. He said:

"I had a lot of times to think about it. I think I was cast about seven or eight months before we started shooting, and so I was experimenting with a lot of different things. I think the first two or three weeks, we were kind of doing a variety of different voices, because there's only a couple of lines in the first few scenes we shot. Me and Matt just sort of settled on something. It started to sit in a very particular place, and it felt like progression from other Bat voices, and felt kind of somewhat comfortable to do as well. It's weird, it just suddenly starts to feel right. It seems to be, the more you embody the suit, the more you embody the character, it just started to come out quite organically. I think that's kind of what I was trying to do with the character as well, that I was trying to think he's not putting on a voice. He puts on the suit and then the voice just starts happening for him as a person as well."

Saying that this is a "progression from the other Bat voices" is interesting. From what the trailers have shown us, Pattinson's Batman voice is a bit breathier than the others. His Bruce, on the other hand, doesn't seem that much brighter than his Bat.

Reeves also commented on Pattinson's Batman voice:

"I have to say that one of the amazing, of many amazing things about Rob, is he has such incredible technical control of himself, of his instrument. I mean, as they would say, in terms of the acting. He could do things with his voice, it was a crazy thing, I was like going, 'Oh, you can go lower.' And then he would. I was like, 'That's amazing.' He went through this process of searching for where it felt like that voice should sit. One of the things that I was asking Rob about, he has an incredible ear for mimicry and accents. He can pick up anyone's accent. There's no dialect coach, this doesn't happen, that's just who he is. He's an incredible person."

Whatever Pattinson ends up doing, it's going to work for me. I've always been excited about Pattinson as Batman, and it's not just because he once wished me luck on Googling my name and not getting a certain former President's daughter's results. He's just good. Have you seen "The Lighthouse?" It's weird and creepy, and I don't know how you could watch that film and not see Pattinson as emo Bats. He's made for it.