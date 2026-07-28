Alfred Hitchcock's Classic The Birds Inspired An Unfortunate '90s Sci-Fi Flop

1993's "Ghost in the Machine" is a movie about a serial killer whose consciousness is uploaded to a computer, allowing him to kill via electronic devices. Evidently, the film's producer saw it as an "electronic age version of 'The Birds.'" Audiences, however, didn't see it at all.

In 1991, Rachel Talalay made her directorial debut with "Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare." The sixth film in the legendary horror franchise was a success, making $34.8 million on an $11 million budget, and Talalay was sure something much bigger was in the offing. As she told Entertainment Weekly in 2016, "Coming off the 'Nightmare on Elm Street' films, the three directors before me all went on to huge action films." But the same didn't happen for Talalay, who instead went on to direct "Ghost in the Machine." It wasn't exactly the step up she was expecting following her directorial debut.

Talalay, who later directed the anarchic sci-fi movie "Tank Girl," found herself on a project that might have seemed interesting based on its premise, but which ultimately turned out to be a critical and commercial flop that failed to live up to the level of its esteemed inspiration. Aside from trying to update the concept of "The Birds" for the modern age, "Ghost in the Machine" had some interesting and ambitious ideas, including building on the groundbreaking CGI of films such as James Cameron's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." Unfortunately, Talalay's movie actually ended up representing a step backward in that regard — and the CGI was only one small part of the problem.