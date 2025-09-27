15 Best Sci-Fi Horror Movies, Ranked

Science fiction and horror have always felt inextricably linked. This goes back to what many consider the first sci-fi novel ever, Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," which is also very much a horror tale. It makes sense, as horror often taps into people's deepest fears while sci-fi looks toward the future or envisions a world with a new technology that can be tampered with to devious ends. If horror is fear of the unknown, then science fiction often makes that unknown tangible and forces a story's characters to confront it.

From artificial intelligence to aliens, there are many sci-fi concepts that are ripe ground for terror. On this list of the best sci-fi horror movies of all time, you won't find any ghosts, ghouls, or other things rooted in the supernatural. There has to be an element of science at play, something that makes you watch it and go, "You know, this could be plausible." Ideas surrounding alien life or killer AI robots are all too real because they could actually happen, making these films even scarier than any ghost story.