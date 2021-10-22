10 Cloverfield Lane Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead Did Not Know She Was Making A Cloverfield Movie

Once upon a time, it seemed as if "Cloverfield" movies were about to become all the rage. Think about it: How great is the idea of a loose anthology of horror/thrillers that, yes, share tons of tiny blink-and-miss-it Easter eggs connecting one film to the previous one, but mostly only maintain a sense of "continuity" through their shared tone and intention? Yeah, that's the good stuff. The original Matt Reeves-directed monster movie "Cloverfield" felt like a solid enough proof-of-concept display of this ambition, though Dan Trachtenberg's "10 Cloverfield Lane" took that general template and dramatically raised the bar with its story of three individuals trapped together in a post-apocalyptic bunker as the world may or may not have ended outside. Only the exceedingly poor reception to "The Cloverfield Paradox" seemed to put a stop to this budding series of low-budget (yet high-reward) movies, but "10 Cloverfield Lane" still stands tall as the franchise highlight five years later.

We're not done singing the praises of that movie, and thankfully star Mary Elizabeth Winstead isn't done talking about it either. The process of taking an original script (in this case, the project was initially titled "The Cellar" and then "Valencia") and retrofitting it into the "Cloverfield" brand name was always a secretive one, which apparently applies to the cast every bit as much as it does to us viewers. Winstead is now looking back and reminiscing about her perspective of just how late in the game it was when she finally grasped the full intentions for "10 Cloverfield Lane."