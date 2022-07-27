Nope's Most Disturbing Moment Wasn't In The Script

There's a lot of praise that Jordan Peele continues to receive as a writer/director for a variety of reasons: creating likable and interesting characters, crafting stories that contain a good deal of thoughtful social commentary, and balancing comedy and horror in a unique way are just a few of those reasons.

However, there's one important aspect to his films so far that deserves to be pointed out as many times as possible: they're really, really scary.

Peele's latest feature, "Nope," is absolutely no exception to this. It contains some of the most unnerving sequences ever filmed, particularly the movie's centerpiece involving the brutal attack by the chimp known only as one of the apes who played "Gordy" in a cheesy sitcom. Yet there's another sequence that is just as disturbing for ironically opposite reasons — where "Gordy's" attack is deeply rooted in reality, the massacre caused by the extraterrestrial entity dubbed "Jean Jacket" by OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) is terrifying because of its alien quality.

Given that the depiction of what happens to those consumed by the creature is one of the most memorable scenes in "Nope," it's more than a little surprising to discover that it might not have ended up in the final film — it wasn't even in the original script. It was thanks to Peele and his crew's efforts that the moment was able to come to fruition, the better to terrify audiences further.