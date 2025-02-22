The Overlooked Batman Movie That's More Groundbreaking Than You Realize

When Tim Burton set out to make "Batman," he did so amid significant uncertainty and controversy. 1989's "Batman" was a risk in many ways, not least because Warner Bros. had put up an unprecedented $35 million to make a film based on a property that hadn't enjoyed mainstream appeal since the 1960s Adam West-led "Batman" series. What's more, Michael Keaton's casting in the lead role caused an uproar that had Burton fighting to keep his star. Shooting away from Hollywood in England's Pinewood Studios allowed the director to put some distance between him and the pernicious discourse surrounding his project, and it also allowed production designed Anton Furst to construct his own vision of Gotham City from the ground up on Pinewood's expansive backlot. Several scenes in "Batman" were shot on real locations, including the Axis Chemical sequence which was filmed at Acton Lane Power Station, where James Cameron's "Aliens" had shot a few years prior. But for the most part, Furst's fabricated industrial nightmare version of Gotham was where the events of "Batman" played out.

For "Batman Returns," Burton went even more self-contained, hiring production designer Bo Welch to construct one of the most darkly alluring sets ever created across multiple soundstages at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. Whereas "Batman" had used a few real-world locations, "Returns" was shot entirely on the Warner soundstages, using miniatures for many aspects, including Wayne Manor and the final shot of Gotham.

"Batman Forever," however, was the first time we saw real locations used to depict Gotham City streets. Joel Schumacher shot the opening scenes on Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, melding the shots with matte paintings to create his larger, neon-lit mega-Gotham. The exterior of the Surrogate's Court in Lower Manhattan doubled for Dr. Chase Meridian's offices, and crucially depicted Val Kilmer's Bruce Wayne actually pulling up outside. This was a small but significant change from Burton's approach. The "Batman" director used real places for establishing shots of Wayne Manor and Axis Chemicals, and for the interior of the latter. He also used real locations for the interior of the Gotham Globe newsroom and Wayne Manor interiors, but any time you saw Bruce Wayne or Batman out on the Gotham streets, it was all shot on the Pinewood backlot. And again, everything for "Returns" was shot on the Warner soundstages.

Combined with sweeping CGI shots of the Gotham skyline, miniatures, and matte painting, the effect of these real-world locations for the actual streets of Gotham City made the Gotham of "Batman Forever" feel so much more expansive, and easily the largest-scale version of the city ever put to film at that point.