Jason Momoa's Disastrous Remake Of A Classic Fantasy Movie Is Streaming For Free

For any actor, stepping into the lead role in a storied franchise can be a game changer. For Jason Momoa, that's precisely what happened when he was cast in the title role in 2011's "Conan the Barbarian," following in the footsteps of the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. The latter previously played the part in the classic 1982 film of the same name, as well as its poorly-regarded sequel "Conan the Destroyer." Unfortunately for Momoa, the movie he found himself in was nothing shy of a disaster.

Currently streaming for free on Tubi, 2011's "Conan the Barbarian" is worth checking out if you're curious. Why? Well, if nothing else, it's an epic misfire that now exists as a fascinating time capsule. After all, Momoa would go on to become one of Hollywood's biggest A-list stars after the movie came out, landing the role of Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe and building on his previous small screen success with "Stargate Atlantis" and "Game of Thrones" (where he made his debut as Khal Drogo just a few months before "Conan" hit theaters). Even so, this film could've been a make-or-break moment for him.

Directed by Marcus Nispel, who was coming off of 2009's hit "Friday the 13th" remake, the movie follows Conan (Momoa) as he carves a bloody path of vengeance across the land of Hyboria. This path leads him into an epic battle with evil, with Conan's mortal enemy Khalar Zym (Stephen Lang) seeking the legendary Mask of Acheron, which will allow him to raise his wife from the dead and become immortal. It will also unleash a wicked force upon the land, with only Conan standing in the way.

Produced by Millennium Films and released by Lionsgate, the "Conan" remake was, quite simply, a failure in every sense of the word.