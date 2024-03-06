Jason Momoa Became Aquaman After Reluctantly Auditioning For Another DC Role

Jason Momoa belongs to a small group of absolutely massive actors who are also genuinely funny as hell, like John Cena and Alan Ritchson. In some of his best roles, Momoa can be charismatic and funny, but also intimidating and a strong physical presence on screen. It's why he works great in "The Bad Batch" and as Aquaman, why he stole every scene he's in as Duncan Idaho in "Dune," and why Dante Reyes is one of the best "Fast & Furious" villains ever.

And yet, this is Hollywood, so of course Momoa was mostly seen as just a big scary dude after his breakthrough role in "Game of Thrones." Sure, audiences love bad guys, but they don't necessarily root for them. So it came as a big surprise when, in 2014, Momoa was cast as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe.

Speaking with EW about the first "Aquaman," Momoa recounted his journey with superhero movies, starting with an audition for "Guardians of the Galaxy." At the time, Momoa said, he was going to be a villain. "People always want to hire me to play a villain, you know?" he explained. The role of Aquaman came as sort of an accident, a silver lining from an audition for a very different superhero — Batman. "I almost didn't go," Momoa added. "I'm not a white guy. I ain't playing Batman." Instead, he thought he was for sure playing "Lobo or something."

Convinced he had no chance, Momoa "played it as if Batman had died in an alley and some thug picked up his suit and put it on," jaded and sarcastic. "And that's when Zack was like, 'I have an idea ...'"

And that, kids, is how we met Aquaman.