Arnold Schwarzenegger Named The Sequel He Still Wants To Make (And It's A Big Missed Opportunity)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is about as legendary as they come in Hollywood. From his days as a bodybuilder to becoming a breakout star in "The Terminator," his career is fascinating. It's also been rather lucrative, with many of his movies giving rise to big franchises with multiple sequels. But with the actor now much closer to 80 than he is 70, his career as an action star is winding down. So, which of his movies does he wish had more sequels? The answer is both unsurprising and also a reminder of a profound missed opportunity.

In a recent interview with Collider, Schwarzenegger was promoting the release of "Fubar" season 2 on Netflix. Touching on sequels he hasn't made or wished he'd made, he talked about the long-awaited "Twins" sequel, which sounds like it might still be happening after previously being scrapped. After that, he shifted his attention to the "Conan the Barbarian" property and the "King Conan" movie that never was. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Sometimes, I wish that we could do more Conan sequels, because I think that if you have the right director and the right writing, there could be a really, really good franchise to continue King Conan and stuff like that."

A third "Conan" movie starring Schwarzenegger has been floated for literally decades. Officially speaking, it goes back to at least 2012, at which point "The Legend of Conan" was being developed by writer Chris Morgan ("Fast & Furious). Ultimately, though, that project fell apart after spending years stuck in early development. It seemingly remains a regret for Schwarzenegger all these years later, and it's not difficult to see why. Unlike many sequels, which come across as pointless cash grabs, the notion of following King Conan on an adventure in his later years has always seemed like it had a lot of juice. Sadly, however, it now appears increasingly likely it's never going to happen.