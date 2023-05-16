Why The Twins Sequel Was Canceled, According To Arnold Schwarzenegger

Throughout his storied career, Arnold Schwarzenegger has had a lot of hits, but "Twins" is genuinely one of his largest. The comedy carried a somewhat modest budget of $15 million, but wound up taking in an astonishingly great $216 million worldwide. Keep in mind, this was at a time when home video, cable rights, etc, could keep the profits rolling in well beyond the theatrical release. The unusual pairing of Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito worked like gangbusters for moviegoers at the time.

Ivan Reitman had been set to direct the "Twins" sequel, with Tracy Morgan joining the cast in 2021. (Eddie Murphy had originally been eyed for the third brother role.) Things seemed serious and like the movie was really, actually going to happen. Sadly, Reitman passed away last year, which stopped the project dead in its tracks — seemingly for good.

Mileage will vary from person to person on this. Are we losing out on a potentially great comedy sequel decades later, like "Bill and Ted Face the Music?" Or would this be one of those nostalgia plays that simply doesn't work, like "Blues Brothers 2000?" We'll probably never know, but in light of these new comments, one thing is for sure: Schwarzenegger does not seem happy about it.

You can catch Schwarzenegger in "FUBAR" on Netflix on May 25, 2023.