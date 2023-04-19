FUBAR Trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger Is An Action Dad In Netflix Spy Comedy Series

He's back. And this time, he's coming for the world of streaming TV shows. Arnold Schwarzenegger was once the biggest movie star on the planet, but, amazingly enough, he's never in all of his years of stardom been at the center of a scripted TV show. That changes now, as Netflix has roped in the legendary action star for "FUBAR," which is due to arrive on the streaming service next month. It very much looks like a modern action movie made for streaming — only stretched out to the length of a series.

So, why now? What makes this the right time for the "Terminator"and "Predator" star to make the jump to the small screen? If this trailer is anything to go by, budgetary issues certainly aren't getting in the way like they would have in the '90s. Let's have a look at the trailer, shall we?