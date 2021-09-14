Twins Sequel Triplets Is Actually Happening, With Tracy Morgan Joining Schwarzenegger And DeVito

Given the popularity of "Twins," there's little doubt that Reitman will find producers to invest in the project. The rights to the film are also up in the air, as Universal — the distributor for "Twins" — only had rights to a sequel if they made it quickly (AKA in a timeframe less than 33 years).

Reitman also shared with Deadline that he hopes to shoot the movie soon, probably in Boston. As for the premise of the movie, Reitman provided the following description:

Secretly, there was a third baby born, a Black baby, who hasn't been in touch with his siblings. They don't know each other and very early in the movie they meet and it's how they achieve a bond together after all these years. It's really a film about family and, no matter how different we all are, we have to learn to get along. These guys have great chemistry together, and you can see that in the reel, and how much energy they bring out in each other.

While Reitman, DaVito, and Schwarzenegger are all 33 years older, they all seem excited about the project as well. "I haven't directed in a couple years, but Arnold kept saying, 'c'mon, we had such a great time.'" Reitman told Deadline. "I just called him in Budapest and he's so excited to see how people respond to the reel as we send it out. The initial reaction has been very strong, and how young Arnold and Danny look and how great the chemistry is with Tracy. I had a great time doing the first one, and this is going to be fun."

It's still early days on this project, so there's no news yet on when we'll be able to see "Triplets" in theaters.