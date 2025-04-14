If you think sequels are bad now, you should have seen them a couple decades ago. Today, franchises are so ubiquitous that the studios take time to get them as right as possible, securing the original stars and trying to write stories that equal their predecessors. At the dawn of the blockbuster era, however, sequels were seen as cheap cash cows to be rushed out as quickly as possible while people still remembered the original. Nowadays, we know that nostalgia can overcome most of that and keep some properties around forever.

If you're wondering why your least favorite "Star Wars, "Star Trek," or "Superman" isn't on this list, it's simple: when you have an actor associated with an iconic character who continues to commit to the role, it elevates even "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace." It's hard to hate a movie that has Christopher Reeve in the tights, or Leonard Nimoy in pointy ears, or Ian McDiarmid in a Sith robe. It is much less hard to hate the other films listed below.

These are the 15 worst movie sequels ever.