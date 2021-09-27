Riddick 4 Is 'Closer Than You Think,' According To Vin Diesel

The first Riddick film, "Pitch Black," proved a sleeper hit in 2000, and along with "The Fast and the Furious" helped propel Diesel to stardom. But something about the character's "man without a country" backstory appealed to Diesel, and he and Twohy conspired to turn Riddick's journey into a sci-fi epic in the same mythologically rich vein as "Lord of the Rings," with "Pitch Black" as its mere "The Hobbit"-esque appetizer. They mapped out a trilogy of expensive sequels starting with the $100-million-plus budgeted 2004 flick "The Chronicles of Riddick" and its animated counterpart "The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury." Unfortunately, rich world-building did not a franchise make, and the bloated PG-13 film inexplicably co-starring Judi Dench sank at the box office.

But Diesel and Twohy were undeterred, and rather than giving up on their plans for more movies, they devised to take a back-to-basics approach to the third film "Riddick," a scrappier monster-vs-ensemble movie more in the "Pitch Black" vein but with some of the vaster threads of "Chronicles" continued, including Karl Urban's Necromonger Vaako. With a modest $38 million budget, "Riddick" is barely-contained ambition that nearly didn't make it through production, with crews complaining of missing paychecks, the filmmakers getting locked out of their studio, and Diesel having to leverage his own house to see it completed.

Having visited the set of "Riddick" while it lensed in Montreal in 2012, I can personally attest that Diesel is intensely passionate about this franchise. He even got a happy glint in his eye when I pointed out a crown on his Necromonger uniform (barely visible in the film) was the same one that Linus Roache's secret Furyan named Purifier in "Chronicles" had worn. Diesel had insisted on that detail himself, over Twohy's protest, and it's that kind of passion that makes me believe that a fourth film will happen, even if Vin has to climb a jagged cliff with a knife between his teeth to do it.