The Most Useless Piece Of Beetlejuice Trivia Takes You Down A Weird Rabbit Hole

It started with a friendly question between coworkers. /Film writer Bill Bria asked me when the last time was that I watched "Beetlejuice." Considering the sequel film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is now in theaters (read our review here), I've been doing a deep dive back into all things "Beetlejuice," including rewatches of the original film and the animated series currently available on Tubi (but hard to find almost anywhere else). But Mr. Bria's inquiry was more specific than wanting to know how practical effects were pulled off or remembering one-liners. Knowing that I am our glorious publication's resident wrestling aficionado, he asked me a question that then haunted me for hours until I could find the answer: "What wrestling match is playing on the TV when the Maitlands (Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis) try to scare a passed-out Delia Deetz (Catherine O'Hara) by dressing like sheet ghosts?

I'm sure that this very thought has also kept ... dozens of other people up at night, and because I couldn't just have this question dangled in front of me like a $100 bill on a fishing pole taunting me to know the answer. Armed with some grainy, blurry footage on a CRT TV in the background of a movie released two years before I was born, I was on a mission.

We know that the Deetz family moves from New York City to somewhere in "the sticks," aka Winter River, Connecticut. For those unaware, Connecticut is the home headquarters of WWE (formerly WWF), so Delia is probably just watching a match from the biggest company in the world, right? WRONG. Not only is Delia not watching a match current to the time period — which would have included huge names like Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, Rowdy Roddy Piper, and Andre the Giant — she's not even watching wrestling from the New York region.