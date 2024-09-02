Betelgeuse. Betelgeuse. Betel — okay, let's stop right there. We know what happens when you say the man's name thrice, and we wouldn't want this article to get too out of hand. Then again, many readers may not know anything about Betel — er, the Betel guy — and might need a recap before venturing into Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the belated sequel to his 1988 comedy/horror classic. Don't worry, kids, we've got you covered.

For starters, the original "Beetlejuice" stars Alec Baldwin (who thought the film would ruin his career), Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and Michael Keaton, and follows a young couple who perish in an automobile accident and return to their home as ghosts only to discover they must share the place with some unruly new occupants. Hoping to rid their house of these unwanted guests, our naive heroes turn to a demented demon named Betelgeuse (Keaton) and, in a classic case of '80s comedy, get more than they bargained for.

Directed by Burton before "Batman" made him a household name, "Beetlejuice" is a visually sumptuous, darkly comedic gothic fantasy that scored big at the box office and drew praise from critics and audiences. Here's to hoping the sequel improves upon its predecessor, delivers clever practical effects and another memorable soundtrack by Danny Elfman, and results in modern comedy classic.

Now, let's turn up the juice and see what shakes loose with the only recap you need before "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."