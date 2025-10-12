The Action Movie Flop That Made Arnold Schwarzenegger Break Down In Tears

Back when Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were duelling at the box office to become the biggest action star on the planet, I was always team Arnie. Not only were his movies cooler, he was also more fun to watch. Even as a kid, I got the sense that Sly took himself a little too seriously, whereas the Austrian Oak was more tongue-in-cheek, seemingly aware how ludicrous his big, silly action flicks were. Playing the Terminator in his star-making role also informed his human characters, too. For the most part, they didn't get all emotional and angry, they just went about their business blowing stuff up and killing bad guys. But nobody is invincible, however, and one of Arnie's biggest flops made the man himself cry.

Released in June 1993, "Last Action Hero" was set to cement Schwarzenegger's box office dominance over his muscle-bound rival. He and Stallone had matched each other blow-for-blow during the '80s: Sly had huge hits with his "Rambo" and "Rocky" franchises, while Arnie built on the impact of "The Terminator" with the likes of "Commando," "Predator," and by successfully branching into comedy with "Twins." By the early '90s, Schwarzenegger had asserted his claim as Hollywood's biggest action star, scoring two massive smashes with "Total Recall" and "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," whereas Stallone was making a fool of himself in "Oscar" and "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot."

Like Rocky Balboa, you still couldn't count Stallone out, and he bounced back in 1993 with the double-whammy of "Cliffhanger" and "Demolition Man." Yet, Schwarzenegger was at the peak of his popularity, and "Last Action Hero" also had the benefit of John McTiernan ("Predator," "Die Hard") calling the shots and Shane Black ("Lethal Weapon," "The Last Boy Scout") on screenwriting duty. Unfortunately, the misguided spoof became one of the '90s most notorious bombs.