Christopher Reeve remains the definitive big screen Superman to this day, but his Clark Kent is just as legendary. For the Man of Steel's alter-ego, Reeve actually drew from classic Hollywood star Cary Grant's performance in 1938's "Bringing Up Baby," in which Grant clearly provides the lineaments of the diffident Clark Kent audiences came to love in the late '70s.

In 2025, James Gunn's charming crowd-pleaser "Superman" reintroduced us to the legendary hero in the form of David Corenswet's kinda goofy version of the character. The film was a hit, bringing in $615 million and becoming the biggest comic book movie of 2025 at the box office. But even with that success, "Superman" didn't feel like the kind of cultural event befitting the Man of Steel. Anybody who grew up on Reeve's portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman will know this is a character who can inspire real reverence and even awe on the big screen, a towering pop cultural icon of the 20th century who frankly deserves better than most of his recent cinematic outings. Reeve's embodiment still stands as the greatest ever portrayal of this monolithic figure.

In fairness, 1987's "Superman: The Quest for Peace" was a superhero movie so bad even its lead actor regretted making it. The previous movie wasn't all that great, either. But "Superman" and 1980's "Superman II" were pretty much perfect, and so much of that came down to Reeve's performance. It wasn't just that the man exuded exactly the kind of otherworldly self-assuredness and moral uprightness that epitomizes Superman as a character. He also made Clark Kent so charmingly awkward that it became just as foundational as the rest of his performance, and it seems Cary Grant deserves some of the credit.