One Los Angeles Mansion Played Host To Both Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Blade Runner

The Ennis House was the last of four "textile block" houses created by Frank Lloyd Wright, who crafted the unique aesthetic using 27,000 blocks made of gravel, granite, and sand. These blocks were created in aluminum molds that included a unique interlocking pattern, giving each block, and by extension, the house as a whole, a pronounced texture. The result is a structure that feels at once ancient and futuristic, its Mayan Revival architecture atop the Los Feliz hills evoking an almost otherworldly feel.

Completed in 1924, the house was originally designed for retailer Charles Ennis, with Wright writing in a letter to Mr. and Mrs. Ennis, "You see, the final result is going to stand on that hill a hundred years or more. Long after we are gone, it will be pointed out as the Ennis House, and pilgrimages will be made to it by lovers of the beautiful — from everywhere." The impressive home certainly attracted attention, most of it from Hollywood studios, which have turned the structure into a star in its own right.

The first time the Ennis House played a major part in a film was in William Castle's 1959 horror "The House on Haunted Hill," (which received a 90s remake that stands as one of the worst horror movies of the decade) in which Vincent Price's millionaire Frederick Loren brings five guests to his home for the night and offers them a cash prize if they survive. Exterior shots of the Ennis House were used for the titular manse, but the interiors were mostly shot on soundstages. Similarly, in the early '80s, Ridley Scott used the exterior of Wright's house for his seminal sci-fi outing "Blade Runner." In the movie, the Ennis House stands in for Rick Deckard's (Harrison Ford) apartment, but its influence on the film went beyond a quick exterior shot.